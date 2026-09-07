PARIS, September 7. /TASS/. Florian Philippot, leader of France's The Patriots party and candidate in the 2027 French presidential election, has expressed the opinion that Vladimir Zelensky wants the conflict in Ukraine to continue in order to remain in power.

"It's obvious that he needs this war to stay in power and enrich himself," Philippot commented on his social media page X, commenting on Zelensky's "predictions" that the conflict could drag on.

Philippot expressed confidence that France must stop fueling corruption in Ukraine. "No weapons and no money for Zelensky," The Patriots' leader emphasized.

Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that pumping weapons into Kiev will not weaken Moscow's resolve or change the course of the special military operation.