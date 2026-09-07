One casualty, one wounded in strike on Perm, 306 UAVs: aftermath of attacks against Russia

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Air defense forces over the past night intercepted and destroyed 306 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Black and Azov Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

An apartment building in Perm was damaged in a drone attack. As a result, one person was killed and four were injured.

TASS has compiled the main information on the aftermath.

Scale

- From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [5 p.m. GMT] on September 6 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 7 [5 a.m. GMT], air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 306 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions including the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Tambov, Ulyanovsk and Perm regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Udmurt Republic, the Chuvash Republic and over the Black and Azov Seas, the Defense Ministry reported.

- Air defense forces shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on Max.

- At least 27 UAVs were shot down over the Perm region, Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported on Max.

- About 25 drones were shot down overnight in Novoshakhtinsk, as well as in the Azov, Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Millerovsky, Verkhnedonsky, Kasharsky and Ust-Donetsky districts of the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported on Telegram.

- Seven Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were eliminated over the Bryansk region over the past 24 hours, the region's acting governor Yegor Kovalshuk reported on Max.

- Air defense forces shot down five drones over the Oryol region overnight, Governor Andrey Klychkov reported.

- Air defense forces and mobile fire groups are repelling a Ukrainian attack in Sevastopol, with five drones shot down, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on Telegram.

Consequences in Perm

- An apartment building in Perm was damaged in a drone attack, with one person killed, Perm Region head Dmitry Makhonin reported on Max.

- According to preliminary information, four more people were injured.

- They are receiving all necessary medical care.

- One of the injured is in extremely serious condition, the regional Health Ministry reported, citing head of the department Anastasia Kruten.

- The condition of three other patients is assessed as satisfactory.

- They were examined by doctors and sent for outpatient treatment.

- Makhonin instructed relevant departments and the Perm administration to take all necessary measures to deal with the consequences.

- A temporary accommodation center was organized for residents.

- The Capital Repairs Fund will soon begin repair work on the apartment building.

- Residents of the apartment building damaged in the UAV attack have been evacuated, the city's mayor Eduard Sosnin reported on Max.

- He specified that a temporary accommodation center was set up for them at one of the city's schools.

- People will be provided with water and hot meals.

- Psychological support will be provided to them.

- UAV debris also damaged a private house and adjacent property.

- There are no casualties.

- Emergency services are working.

- The Prosecutor's Office of the Perm Region reported that it is monitoring compliance with the rights of the injured.

- Interaction with all agencies has been ensured for the prompt provision of assistance to citizens.

- The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on terrorism charges (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) in connection with the attack on Perm, the department's official representative Svetlana Petrenko reported.

- Investigative actions are being carried out.

- The types and models of weapons used, as well as specific individuals involved in the crime, are being established.

Consequences in Sevastopol

- A girl born in 2011 died in Sevastopol as a result of a Ukrainian attack, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on Max.

- He specified that she died from her injuries in an ambulance.

- The governor also reported that three more people were injured, including a 16-year-old teenager.

- An injured man is in extremely serious condition, in a coma.

- An 18-year-old girl together with her 16-year-old brother were taken to a children's hospital.

- They received all necessary medical care and were released home.

- Windows were blown out in several apartment buildings and a kindergarten by the blast wave, and cars in the courtyards were damaged by shrapnel.

- The governor added that the UAV was packed with explosives and metal elements; pyrotechnicians found hundreds of lethal fragments at the scene.

Other regions

- Ukraine attacked a number of municipalities in the Belgorod region with drones, resulting in two civilians killed and two more injured, the regional operational headquarters reported.

- It was specified that in the area of the village of Oktyabrskaya Gotnya in the Borisovsky district, an FPV drone struck a car, and a man and a woman died at the scene from their injuries.

- In the area of the village of Soloti in the Valuysky district, two men were injured as a result of a UAV strike on a transport infrastructure facility.

- They were taken to Starooskol District Hospital with blast injuries.

- It is noted that the injured will continue their treatment on an outpatient basis.

- Four civilians were injured in an attack by a Ukrainian drone in Gorlovka, Donetsk People’s Republic, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko reported on Telegram.

- In the Voronezh region, a non-residential building caught fire in one of the districts due to falling debris, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on Max.

- In addition, three residential houses were damaged, four cars, a tractor and a power line support were damaged.

- A church dedicated to St. Nicholas the Wonderworker caught fire as a result of a Ukrainian attack in the Nikiforovsky district of the Tambov region, the region's head Yevgeny Pervyshov reported during an operational meeting at the regional government.

- Thanks to the prompt actions of firefighters, the fire at a height of 40 meters was extinguished.