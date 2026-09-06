Witkof says parties to Ukraine conflict need to make compromises

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine need to make compromises to narrow gaps between them for the sake of peace settlement, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"It’s going to take both sides to make some compromises and narrow the issues between them. I think we have the ingredients to get to that place," he said, adding that settling these issues is "very, very difficult.

He pledged that the US side is committed to finding a solution and hopes that the negotiating process will lead to a peaceful, diplomatic settlement.

The United States wants to settle the conflict in Ukraine diplomatically, not militarily, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We seek a diplomatic resolution to this conflict, not a kinetic resolution to this conflict, and that's always what President [of the US Donald] Trump seeks, and that's why Jared [Kushner] and I are here [in Kive}," he said.