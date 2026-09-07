FACTBOX: What we know about deadly avalanche in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria

NALCHIK, September 7. /TASS/. The number of climbers killed in the avalanche in the Bezengi Gorge in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria rose to 11, the regional Emergencies Ministry’s department reported.

TASS has compiled key facts about the deadly natural calamity.

Details of the incident

- The avalanche swept down Mount Mizhirgi, one of the highest peaks in Russia's North Caucasus, in the Bezengi Gorge.

- The avalanche buried a group of climbers who were on their scheduled tour.

- The group included 33 people, according to the regional Emergencies Ministry’s department.

- According to the latest information, ten people managed to descend on their own.

- The fate of six more climbers remains unknown.

Killed and wounded

- According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed.

- They all sustained life-threatening injuries.

- Six climbers were injured.

- They have been hospitalized, Kazbek Kokov, the head of Kabardino-Balkaria, reported.

- He instructed Rustam Kalibatov, the minister of health of Kabardino-Balkaria, to take personal control of issues related to providing medical assistance to the victims.

Search and relief operation

- As of late Monday morning, search and rescue operations in the Bezengi Gorge continue, the regional Emergencies Ministry’s department reported.

- Up to 56 people are involved in the rescue operation.

- According to the regional Emergencies Ministry’s department, the search efforts are complicated by the difficult terrain and the high risk of further avalanches.

Investigation

- The Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings on charges of negligence.

- The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kabardino-Balkaria has launched an investigation into the incident.