Putin congratulates Lula on Independence Day highlighting importance of bilateral ties

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the occasion of Brazil’s Independence Day.

"Dear Mr. President, dear friend, please accept my warmest congratulations on Brazil’s national holiday - Independence Day," the message published on the Kremlin website reads. Putin wished the Brazilian president good health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity to all his fellow citizens.

The president noted that Russia-Brazil relations are mutually beneficial and continue to develop successfully across various platforms, contributing to the construction of a more just world order.

"Relations between Russia and Brazil are successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership. Our countries are actively cooperating in a wide range of areas and coordinating efforts within the UN, BRICS, the G20, and other multilateral structures," the message reads.

"We will undoubtedly continue constructive joint work to further strengthen mutually beneficial Russian-Brazilian ties," Putin emphasized. "It fully serves the interests of our friendly peoples and aligns with the goal of building a new, more just and multipolar world order."