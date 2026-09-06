Trilateral meeting between leaders of Russia, US, China possible — Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The holding of a trilateral meeting involving the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States is not ruled out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated in an interview with TASS.

"The idea exists; it has been introduced into the public space. It would be an exaggeration to say that it is moving into the phase of preparation," the deputy minister said, answering a corresponding question. "Here, too, the main question boils down to how the substantive side will be formulated, and what we will expect as an outcome? Although it is clear that formats, especially at the highest level, are themselves extremely significant and send the right signals. Like, for example, the RIC format."

"But the trilateral format with the participation of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States has not been practiced so far. I cannot rule anything out, of course. But from a practical point of view, I have nothing to add today to what I have just said," Ryabkov added.