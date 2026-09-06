Zelensky says Ukraine’s major problems are coming winter, budget deficit

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The key challenges currently facing Ukraine are the approaching winter and the budget shortfall, Vladimir Zelensky said after talks with US and EU representatives.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine, amongst other things, is facing a serious shortfall in funding for its defense industry, the army, and humanitarian causes. He also stated that he is counting on a US aid package should hostilities continue into the coming winter.

Witkoff and Kushner were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday. The talks that lasted for more than three hours were "substantive, constructive, extremely frank and trusting," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said after the meeting, adding that along with the Ukrainian settlement issues, the topics included potential large-scale Russian-US projects. After the talks in Moscow, the US negotiators left for Kiev.