Russia orders closure of German consulate general in St. Petersburg — statement

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia revoked the license of the German consulate general in St. Petersburg, ordering its closure no later than September 18 and requiring all its employees to leave Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Amid the unfriendly actions by the German side to close the Russian consulate general in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin, on September 7, the following response measures were announced to the German charge d’affaires in Russia. The Russian side revoked the license of the German consulate general which should discontinue operations no later than September 18, 2026, while all its employees should leave the Russian Federation no later than that date," the statement reads.