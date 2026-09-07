MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The West is doing everything possible to try to spoil Russia’s upcoming State Duma elections, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a meeting with students and faculty of the MGIMO University.

"One of the main events of this year, and of the entire five-year period, is the upcoming State Duma elections. The West is doing everything possible in attempts to spoil this event. They are trying to invent as many pretexts as possible that can then be used to question the fairness of the elections and the sincerity of the people's will," he said.

Lavrov believes that this is also being felt within the country, "where all sorts of personalities are also becoming more active, trying to help the West."

"This includes terrorists who are being hired to weaken our position in the interests of the Ukrainian Nazi regime," Lavrov added.