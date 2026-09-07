Russian forces destroy more than 20 drones over Rostov Region — governor

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 7. /TASS/. Nearly 25 drones were destroyed overnight in the Rostov Region, with no casualties or damage on the ground reported, regional governor Yury Slyusar stated.

"Last night, during the repulsion of an air attack on the Rostov Region, about two and a half dozen drones were destroyed in the city of Novoshakhtinsk and seven districts of the region: Azovsky, Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Millerovsky, Verkhnedonsky, Kasharsky, and Ust-Donetsky. No reports of casualties or damage on the ground have been received. This information will be clarified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Slyusar added that the threat from drones in the region persists.