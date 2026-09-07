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Russian diplomat notes EU’s cynical attempts to present itself as 'force for good'

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the steadily growing level of intolerance in the EU, the increasing incidence of racism, and the spread of hate speech
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The human rights situation in the European Union is steadily deteriorating, intolerance and the spread of hateful ideology are growing, and against this backdrop, Brussels’ attempt to act as a moral "tuning fork" and present itself as a "force for good in the world" appears particularly cynical, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said in a commentary.

"In the [2025 human rights] report, Brussels is once again attempting to present itself as a self-appointed moral 'tuning fork', as a 'force for good in the world', she noted. "Such statements appear particularly cynical against the backdrop of the constantly deteriorating human rights situation in the European Union itself and its member states."

Zakharova drew attention to the steadily growing level of intolerance in the EU, the increasing incidence of racism, and the spread of hate speech.

"European institutions completely ignore, and sometimes even condone, Russophobia, including its most odious manifestations," Zakharova emphasized. "The shameful phenomenon of statelessness in the Baltics and the deprivation of the local Russian-speaking population of the right to education in their native language are clear examples of this."

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Foreign policyMaria Zakharova
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