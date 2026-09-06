Medvedev fails to advance to US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev lost to American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open held in New York.

Tiafoe, who was seeded 11th, won the match with a score of 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). Medvedev was seeded seventh in the tournament. The American will face his unseeded compatriot Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev is 30 years old and ranks 8th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings. He has won 23 singles titles at ATP tournaments. In 2022, the Russian held the world No. 1 ranking for 16 weeks. In 2021, he won the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup as a member of the Russian national team. The tennis player has reached the finals of Grand Slam tournaments six times, winning only the 2021 US Open. The previous year, he won the ATP Finals.

Tiafoe is 28 years old and ranked 12th in the world. He has won four ATP singles titles. His best results at Grand Slam tournaments are reaching the semifinals of the US Open in 2022 and 2024.

The US Open is the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. It will conclude on September 13. It is played on hard courts and has a record prize pool of $108 million. The defending champion is Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. Notable Russian players include Marat Safin, who won the tournament in 2000, and Daniil Medvedev, who won in 2021.