Russia’s state defense procurement unaffected by arms exports — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Exports of military products have not affected the fulfillment of Russia’s state defense procurement plan, CEO of Rosoboronexport, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash (the Union of Russian Machine Builders) told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"The export supplies did not affect the fulfillment of the state defense procurement plan by industrial enterprises," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.