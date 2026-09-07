Russia not banking on prolonged Strait of Hormuz crisis — envoy

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz may be short-lived, and Russia is not treating it as a factor in its long-term planning, Boris Titov, special envoy of the Russian President on relations with international organizations for sustainable development goals, told TASS following the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz could end just as quickly as it began. It would hardly be prudent to rely on it for long-term planning," Titov said when asked about new opportunities arising from global energy market shifts amid the Hormuz crisis.

"The window of opportunity to capitalize on [US President Donald] Trump's Middle East policies is quite limited. We are, of course, taking advantage of them, but global energy supply is not like loading a truck and rerouting it around a problematic intersection. For oil and gas, pipelines matter more than tankers," he explained.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.