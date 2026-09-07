LUGANSK, September 7. /TASS/. Casualties among the Ukrainian armed forces in combat in the special military operations zone last week totaled nearly 9,700 killed and wounded, including foreign mercenaries, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

The greatest damage on the enemy was inflicted by fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, he noted.

"The enemy’s sanitary and irreplaceable losses totaled about 9,685 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries--75 more than in the previous reporting period. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center operating in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)," he wrote on his VKontakte social media page.

Marochko added that over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces also destroyed 6,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs), 14 unmanned boats, 45 field artillery weapons, 30 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, as well as more than 700 various enemy combat vehicles.