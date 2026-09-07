Russia will not enter into agreements that fail to balance interests — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is not prepared to enter into agreements that fail to ensure a balance of interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with students and faculty at MGIMO University.

"Whenever we reach an agreement with someone, it is based on pragmatism. On our side, there are still some emotions, given our strong character - we love fairy tales, fables and Russian literature in general, which teaches humanism," Lavrov said.

"But pragmatism is certainly present. Without pragmatism and a balance of interests, we will not enter into any agreements," he emphasized.

Lavrov also questioned the sincerity of the other side, noting that Russia has been cheated many times throughout its history.