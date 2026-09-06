UK authorities intercept boat with 140 undocumented migrants in English Channel — TV

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. The UK has intercepted a boat with 140 undocumented migrants in the English Channel, Sky News reported.

According to the TV channel, the operation involved rescue boats, a helicopter, and an airplane from His Majesty's Coastguard. The intercepted vessel was heading toward the coast of the English county of Hampshire from the town of Jobourg in northwestern France. The migrants were transferred to Royal National Lifeboat Institution boats and taken to Portsmouth. They are expected to be transported from there to Manston, where a migrant detention center is located.

Since 2018, more than 205,000 undocumented migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK in inflatable boats. The problem of illegal immigration has worsened in the UK since its exit from the EU, despite the fact that illegal immigration was one of the main reasons for Brexit.