North Korea to reach another milestone in strengthening its navy in eight months — leader

SEOUL, September 7. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to demonstrate another achievement in strengthening the country’s naval forces in eight months, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"We are currently implementing important plans to strengthen our naval forces. I will prove this to the world once again in eight months," he stated.

"In the 21st century, the status of a great power can only be attained through ceaseless efforts and constant innovation and growth. The construction and commissioning of various ships that meet the requirements for deterrence and warfare, the modernization of shipyards, the construction of facilities, the reorganization of the Navy, and the creation of new units - all of this is part of the grand plans that must be realized in our era," the North Korean leader emphasized.

Kim Jong Un noted that a strong navy is capable of ensuring "the country’s self-reliance and the protection of its maritime sovereignty." "We must show the world how we are preparing and what we are doing to protect our own interests, through more decisive actions and more impressive results," he added.

In January 2021, the North Korean leadership set the goal of designing and building a nuclear-powered submarine.