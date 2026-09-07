Ukrainian troops use Hornet drone in today’s attack on central Donetsk

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops used a Hornet unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as they attacked a traffic area in central Donetsk on Monday, representatives of the department for documenting Ukrainian war crimes at the office of the head and government of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), who worked at the scene, told TASS.

"That was a Hornet UAV," a spokesperson for the department said.

Earlier, a TASS correspondent reported that a Ukrainian drone hit the intersection of Artyoma Street and Titova Prospect. Several civilians have been reported injured.