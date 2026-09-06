AfD winning parliamentary elections in Saxony-Anhalt

BERLIN, September 6. /TASS/. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is securing a clear victory in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament (Landtag) elections, winning 44-44.5 % of the vote, according to exit polls conducted for the ARD and ZDF television channels.

This is the best result the AfD has ever achieved in a German state in its entire history. Compared to the 2021 election, the party improved its result by 23.7 percentage points.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union came second, having lost half of its vote share compared to 2021. The Christian Democrats secured only around 18.5% of the vote, the worst result for the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt. Third are The Left, which secured around 9-9.5% of votes. The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) was supported by only 8-9% of voters, which is also its worst result in the region. The Greens have also secured a place in the state’s parliament with around 8.5-9%. BSW (formerly known as Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party) is garnering 4.8-5% of votes and still has a chance to make it to the state parliament. The Free Democratic Party received only around 2-2.5% of the vote and will lose its seats in the state parliament.

The voter turnout was 80%.