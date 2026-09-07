States with anti-Russian sanctions taking part in EEF underscore its significance — envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The participation in the Eastern Economic Forum of countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia demonstrates that they cannot ignore Russia and the Arctic, Deputy Prime Minister and plenipotentiary envoy in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told TASS.

"Many countries say that they <…> are developing a system of sanctions and measures that hinder our development. Yet, they all come here [to the EEF]. It seems to me that this is more of a diagnosis than the result of an analysis," he noted.

According to Trutnev, nearly 80 countries were represented at this year's Eastern Economic Forum. He also pointed out that the number of participants from different countries grows every year.

"Deep down, they realize that it's impossible to imagine a world without Russia or the Arctic today. If you don’t visit us and understand what’s happening, then you’re missing something; you’re failing to take something into account. That’s why they all come, and it seems to me that this is, to a certain extent, evidence that everything will turn out all right after all," he added.

According to Trutnev’s press office, more than 9,300 people participated in this year's forum, including 1,244 journalists and over 2,000 exhibitors from 78 countries, including Russia.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 11th EEF was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of the People." The Roscongress Foundation organized the event with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the event’s general media partner.