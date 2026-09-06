US negotiators tell Zelensky they want breakthrough in talks before winter — media

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are currently visiting Kiev after talks in Moscow, told Vladimir Zelensky that they "want a breakthrough before winter," Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Witkoff and Kushner discussed with Zelensky "preparations for continuing the war through the winter."

A White House official told Axios earlier that in Moscow Witkoff and Kushner discussed "plans for next steps, which will be announced in the coming weeks.".