MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Germany has closed Russia’s consulate general in Bonn to derail Russia’s diplomat’s efforts to organize voting at the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zapkarova said.

"They are closing our consulate general in order to deal what they believe to be a blow to the work of our diplomats in Germany in preparations for the elections. Closing the consulate general means not only shutting the doors and restricting physical access, but, first and foremost, it is a blow to our diplomatic staff. But they will not succeed. Our elections in Germany will go ahead as planned. As the ambassador said, our embassy is preparing for them," she told the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Soloviov program.

According to Zakharova, the German authorities have long been hatching plans to close the Russian consulate general and the Russian House. "Every single day, the Germans used to come to the Russian House, take Russian language courses - which is its main mission - they attend conferences, expressed different points of view, and obtained first-hand information about Russia. Something had to be done about this. So, they (the German authorities - TASS) ultimately did something about it. This sparked protests within Germany. As you have probably seen, demonstrations began around the Russian House in support for the Russian House, in support for Russia and against its closure," she noted.

On September 1, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August. Berlin also announced the closure of the Russian consulate general in Bonn, the termination of the Russian House’s activities in Berlin, and tighter entry controls for Russian citizens. Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev categorically rejected Berlin’s accusations against Moscow as absolutely groundless. He said that employees of the Russian House were given seven days to leave Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Germany’s recent anti-Russian decisions, made under the pretext of the Leipzig Airport drone incident, are another grave mistake by the German authorities that goes against the interests of their people. According to him, these decisions are linked to Germany’s domestic political situation and, in particular, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s difficult position.