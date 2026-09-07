Relations between Russia, DPRK at unprecedentedly high level — Russian PM

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are at an unprecedentedly high level, with Moscow and Pyongyang cooperating across almost all areas, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Mishustin and his North Korean counterpart Pak Thae Song have opened a road bridge across the Tumannaya River on the border between the two countries via video link.

"Relations between Russia and the DPRK are currently at an unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership. Our states are actively cooperating across almost all areas and coordinating efforts to ensure regional security and stability," Mishustin said at the ceremony marking the completion of the bridge’s construction.

The relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual assistance between the peoples of Russia and the DPRK do not depend on the external environment, and they have repeatedly proven their strength in practice, the Russian premier noted.

"We will continue to do everything necessary for their comprehensive development," he added.