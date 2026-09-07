Moscow places responsibility on Berlin for escalating bilateral relations — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Germany is fully responsible to the new spiral of escalation in relations with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

German Charge d’ Affaires in Moscow Bernd Finke was notified that in response to Berlin’s unfriendly actions, Russia is closing Goethe cultural centers and the consulate general in St. Petersburg.

"It was stated that it was the German government that provoked another round of escalation in bilateral relations. The German government bears full and complete responsibility for the consequences," the ministry emphasized.