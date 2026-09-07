Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jizan hit in strike — Financial Times

LONDON, September 7. /TASS/. A strike has been carried out against an oil refinery of Saudi state-owned company Saudi Aramco in Jizan province, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to them, the oil facility was attacked on September 7, and the damage is currently being assessed. The new attack occurred one month after a strike on the facility by Houthi rebels from the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement using drones. The current attack is similar in scale to last month's strike, one source said.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said last month that the attacks had not had a significant impact on the company's operations or its financial position.