SAINT PETERSBURG, September 4. /TASS/. The risk of a large·scale conflict across the entire Eurasian space is quite real, and this raises serious concern, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said at the 22nd meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS countries.

He also noted that NATO is interested in prolonging the Ukrainian conflict to limit Russia’s potential; this position, in their analysis, amounts to a confession.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the SVR head.

The conflict in Ukraine

Europe is torpedoing all attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine: "European elites are providing worldwide military and financial support to the neo·Nazi regime in Kiev, while simultaneously torpedoing any attempts at a peaceful settlement in Ukraine."

European intelligence agencies predict that Ukraine’s mobilization potential will be exhausted within a year: "According to forecasts by a number of European intelligence agencies, the mobilization potential of the Ukrainian army will effectively be exhausted within a year."

Western elites have "ground down" Ukraine against Russia: "By now, the European elites have simply worn down this once·thriving republic within the Soviet Union. They’ve worn it down against Russia."

In the West, they "would like Ukrainians to keep killing Russians for as long as possible, counting on the strategic exhaustion" of Russia and its subsequent plundering, which implies "European plan A regarding Russia," but "an insurmountable obstacle stands in the way of its implementation in the form of the rapidly growing population decline in Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine occupies a tragic first place in Europe by such indicators as the highest population mortality and the lowest birth rate. According to official data from Ukraine’s Justice Ministry, in 2026 the number of newborns will be four times smaller than the number of Ukrainian citizens who have passed away."

The North Atlantic Alliance is interested in further prolonging the Ukrainian conflict to limit Russia’s potential; this position is, in their analysis, a confession: "NATO headquarters analysed the readiness of both Russia and NATO for an armed conflict. The conclusion is that the best way to limit Russia's military-technical and mobilization potential is to further prolong the Ukrainian conflict. This phrase sounds like a confession."

European politics

European countries are facing growing economic stagnation and an energy crisis: "European countries, which were once at the forefront of global development, have been grappling with growing economic stagnation, deindustrialization, and energy and migration crises since 2008, not to mention their virtually complete military and political dependence on the United States of America and the loss of their identity."

Instead of addressing internal problems, European elites are escalating relations with sovereign Eurasian powers. "Instead of directing their efforts toward solving these internal problems, European elites are following the path of escalating relations with sovereign Eurasian powers."

A new so·called axis of evil was invented, or, as Western intelligence services call it, the "axis of turmoil," comprising China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The old world order, embodied by the so·called united Europe, "does not want to give way to multipolarity in the form of Eurasian integration formats such as the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and, of course, the Commonwealth of Independent States."

Europe and the CIS countries

Western intelligence services view the countries of the post·Soviet space as a battleground: "As for the post·Soviet space as a whole, in the documents of Western intelligence agencies it is primarily viewed as a battleground for the confrontation between the West and new centers of power."

"Europeans deny the countries of the region genuine geopolitical subjectivity, seeing them, in essence, as a buffer zone, control over which will make ensuring the strategic defeat of existential adversaries - Russia and China - possible."

European elites are making serious efforts to undermine stability in the CIS, and the EU intends to support protest sentiments through humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs): "Projects to support the youth movement, the activities of pseudo-journalists, investigators, and so-called party building are considered the most promising in this regard."

Brussels intends to prevent the CIS countries from adopting laws on the control of foreign agents and pro-Western NGOs: "Brussels is determined to continue to prevent the adoption by the CIS countries of laws aimed at protecting their sovereignty and security. You see, we’re primarily talking about reasonable oversight over the activities of so·called foreign agents, pro·Western NGOs, and the liberal press."

Risks of a large-scale conflict

The European Union included readiness for a large conflict with Russia by 2030 in its main conceptual documents: "Readiness for a large-scale armed conflict by 2030 is embedded in the European Union’s main conceptual documents, in the White Paper on European defense, which is titled In the White Paper on European defense, which is titled "Plan for the Rearmament of Europe. Readiness by 2030."

European society is too pampered and not ready for a large·scale war with Russia, so Western politicians are using the myth about the threat from the East: "European society of mass consumption and transhumanism is objectively not ready for a large·scale and conditional war in the East. It is too pampered and perverted. However, politicians and the financial and industrial groups behind them are using the myth of the Eastern threat to drive up military spending sharply, shift industry onto a war footing, and modernize the army, as well as road and port infrastructure."

The risk of a large-scale conflict on the continent is realistic and is seriously worrying: "The risk of a large-scale conflict across the entire Eurasian space is quite real, and it raises the most serious concern. According to our data, European leaders believe in controlled escalation, in a strategy of balancing on the brink, developed by Western intelligence services back in the previous century."

The propaganda mechanisms unleashed by Western politicians create such a harsh picture of the world that they become its hostages and end up trapped in their own trap: "Diplomacy no longer works in this situation, and the powers are literally plunging into total war, often with devastating consequences for everyone. We must prevent such a development of events. Thank God, history knows examples, albeit few, of a successful way out of the escalation spiral. One of the most striking examples is the Cuban missile crisis, when our common great country, the Soviet Union, and the United States managed to make mutual concessions and prevent them from going to nuclear war."