Prospects for trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, visit of US emissaries: Kremlin briefing

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The prospects for resuming trilateral talks on Ukraine, the outcomes of the visits by US emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev, as well as Norway's military buildup, were the main topics of the briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

On the visits of Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow and Kiev

– Moscow has no information regarding the results of the contacts between US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with the Kiev regime: "No, we do not have information at the moment about results of our US colleagues' contacts in Kiev."

– Moscow does not rule out a new round of talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, following the visit of US negotiators to Kiev: "We do not rule out the possibility that a phone conversation between the presidents may take place following the visit of the American negotiators. We will keep you informed in a timely manner about when this phone conversation takes place, and if it takes place."

– The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner last Saturday was positively assessed: "Any attempts are definitely more or less effective and it was a small step towards peace."

– Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to disclose how the proposals by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner voiced during their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday differed from the agreements reached in Anchorage in 2025: "No, I cannot tell you that."

– Putin has personally stated that he is grateful to US leader Donald Trump for his commitment to peace: "Putin personally said that he highly appreciates President Trump's efforts and that he is grateful to President Trump for his commitment to peace."

On the possibility of resuming trilateral negotiations on Ukraine

– The Russian side does not rule out the possibility of resuming trilateral negotiations on Ukraine: "As for the resumption of the trilateral format, you heard the statements from Kiev yesterday. Mr. [Jared] Kushner made such statements. We also do not rule out the resumption of this trilateral format."

– At the same time, he emphasized that "it is premature to speak about the venue and exact timing."

On the planned visit of Pashinyan to Russia and relations with Armenia

– Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed during their meeting in Bishkek that Pashinyan would visit Moscow in the near future: "An agreement was reached that Mr. Pashinyan would visit Moscow in the near future. It was Putin who invited Pashinyan to Moscow, and Pashinyan accepted the invitation and said he would come soon."

– The exact dates of the visit "will be agreed through diplomatic channels, taking into account the leaders' schedules."

– Putin and Pashinyan "will have an opportunity to once again discuss the main issue from all angles": "This is, after all, the issue of choosing Armenia's development path and orientation, as well as the issue of holding the relevant referendum."

– Relevant Russian and Armenian agencies will work on trade issues following a meeting between Putin and Pashinyan in Bishkek: "During the meeting with Pashinyan that took place in Bishkek – it was a very important and highly substantive meeting – a number of specific issues related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation were identified. The relevant agencies will address these issues and work on them."

On Norway's actions

– Norway’s military buildup, directed against Russia, cannot be perceived by Moscow as anything other than a threat and requires additional security measures: "Certainly, such military buildup, which is aimed at our country, Russia, cannot but be perceived as a threat to Russia’s security. This is a reason to take additional measures to ensure our security. Our Defense Ministry, as well as other relevant services, are dealing with this."