Japan closely monitoring US talks with Russia, Ukraine — government

TOKYO, September 7. /TASS/. The Japanese government is closely monitoring US talks with Russia and Ukraine aimed at settling the conflict, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated.

"The US is currently engaged in peace consultations with Ukraine and Russia, and we are closely monitoring these developments," he said, commenting on the trips to Moscow and Kiev by US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and US leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"We believe it is important for Ukraine, Europe, and other relevant countries to work together in unity for peace in Ukraine, with the participation of the US," Kihara added. The chief cabinet secretary also reiterated Japan’s support for Kiev.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that Witkoff and Kushner promised to consider the views of Russian President Vladimir Putin on potential paths to a settlement during their discussions in Kiev.