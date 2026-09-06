Russian forces strike two Ukrainian army’s logistics centers in Odessa Region

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian forces used Geran-4 Seeker drones to strike two logistics centers of the Ukrainian army in the Odessa Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"A strike with the use of Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicles was delivered at two enemy logistics centers near Nikolayev and Dachnoye in the Odessa Region. According to radar control data, the targets were successfully hit," it said and release a relevant video.

According to the ministry, Geran-4 Seeker drones have state-of-the-art electronic guidance system that makes it possible for the drone to independently adjust its trajectory before hitting a target.