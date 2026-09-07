Closure of German General in St. Petersburg and Goethe centers: Russia’s response

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. In response to Germany's unfriendly actions, Russia is closing the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg and the Goethe cultural centers, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

TASS has compiled the main details of Russia's retaliatory measures.

Measures taken

– In connection with Germany's unfriendly actions to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin, the German Charge d'Affaires in Moscow has been informed of retaliatory measures, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

– Russia is revoking its consent to the operation of the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

– It must cease operations no later than September 18, and all its employees must leave Russia.

– Furthermore, Russia is closing the German Goethe Cultural Center.

– Its employees have been ordered to leave the country by September 13.

Germany's Responsibility

– The head of the German diplomatic mission received corresponding notes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

– The Foreign Ministry stated that responsibility for the consequences of the latest round of escalation in bilateral relations lies entirely with the German government.

Worsening Relations

– On September 1, the German government officially placed responsibility for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August on Russia and announced the cessation of the Russian House, the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, and other measures.

– Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev resolutely rejected all accusations put forward by Germany, calling them unsubstantiated and absurd. The diplomat reported that the Russian House staff are required to leave Germany within seven days.

– Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Germany's new anti-Russian decisions, taken under the pretext of the drone incident at Leipzig Airport, are yet another grave mistake by the German authorities, contrary to the interests of their people. In his opinion, these decisions are linked to the domestic political situation in that country and, in particular, the difficult situation of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.