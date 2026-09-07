US, Israel must be promptly engaged in discussion on Middle East security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The United States and Israel should promptly engage in discussions on Middle East security before new election cycles begin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with students and faculty at MGIMO University.

"Now there will be elections in Israel and the US, and we need to seize the moment when it is convenient for them to talk," Lavrov said. "Because once this moment [passes], a new election cycle begins."

"The trend that if we live next to each other, we should not create threats to one another is continuing. Unfortunately, not everyone in the US is ready to support this trend," Lavrov said.

"But Israel also says that until we crush Iran, nothing good will happen. Life, however, will put everything in its place," he added.