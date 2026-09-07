BSW says it shares common ground with AfD on issues related to Russia, sanctions

BERLIN, September 7. /TASS/. Thomas Schulze, the German BSW party (formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party) candidate in the Saxony-Anhalt election, stated that his party is open to negotiating with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to form a regional government.

"We have said that we will engage in dialogue with all parties. That includes the AfD," he told the DPA news agency. "We are not interested in the 'Brandmauer' (the taboo against cooperation between Germany's so-called traditional parties and right-wing forces, primarily the AfD - TASS), and we will talk to all parties," Schulze emphasized.

The politician also pointed out that the BSW and the AfD share similar views on certain issues, including relations with Russia. "We have some common ground, particularly on the Russian issue. We oppose these sanctions, which are literally destroying our economy," the candidate noted. According to Schulze, like the AfD, the BSW advocates for "affordable energy."

Exit poll data indicates that the AfD is winning decisively in the Saxony-Anhalt state election and, with the support of the BSW, could form a regional government for the first time in its history.