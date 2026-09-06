Iranian forces strike US warships with ballistic missiles — IRGC

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) reported on Sunday that it delivered strikes with ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a US Navy destroyer.

"The Space Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps delivered an attack using several ballistic missiles against an aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the US Navy…, which harassed Iranian vessels and participated in the maritime blockade," IRNA news agency reported citing a statement from the IRGC.

According to the statement, the damaged US warships were forced to withdraw from the combat area.