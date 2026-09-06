Witkoff says settlement talks in Moscow, Kiev were positive

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff has described the talks in Moscow and Kiev as positive.

"We came to see [Russian] President [Vladiir] Putin first. We needed to hear where he stood. We had good concrete conversation with him, which we advised President Zelensky and his team about," he told a news conference.

"Both sides have to come to a resolution here, and my job with and Jared's job together is to bring the parties together, to narrow the issues between them, to create good communication channels, and hopefully, we began that process constructively in the last 48 hours, and we're confident that there'll be a good resolution here," he said.