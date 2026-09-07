Russian diplomat sees EU weaponizing human rights issue to put pressure on Moscow

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The European Union labelled its own policy course toward Russia as a "war-time approach" apparently seeking to justify its use of double standards and blatant lies about Russia as it overtly advertises efforts to weaponize the human rights issue in order to put pressure on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

She said what struck her most in the EU’s 2025 Annual Human Rights Report was "an excerpt on how the EU describes its own policy toward Russia." "In the country report, it was called no less than a 'war-time approach' with which Brussels apparently expects to 'justify' the blatant lies about our country, and its 'double standards', and how the rights of our citizens are violated by the European Union itself," the diplomat noted.

"In fact, the EU announced its efforts to weaponize the human rights issue to put pressure on Russia in plain text," she argued.