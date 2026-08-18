MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup South have shot down 132 Ukrainian heavy rotor copters over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 89 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 132 enemy heavy rotor copters. In addition, unmanned systems units in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, and Slavyansk sectors destroyed 72 Ukrainian UAV communication antennas, 35 ground robotic systems, hit 20 UAV control centers, and shot down 12 enemy drones," the officer said.