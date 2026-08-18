Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Krasnopodolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,445 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,445 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 200 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 260 troops and nine armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 355 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 365 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 45 troops, two jamming stations and a counterbattery radar station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Olshanka, Malaya Rybitsa, Khoten, Yamnoye and Ulanovo in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Belashi, Rubezhnoye, Kudiyevka and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and a counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Studenok, Podliman and Nizhnyaya Zhuravka in the Kharkov Region, Mayaki, Svyatogorsk, Krymki and Sidorovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, 20 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 260 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 260 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Nikonorovka, Nikolayevka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Cherkasskoye, Druzhkovka, Kurtovka and Verolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 260 personnel, a British-made Spartan armored personnel carrier, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, including a US-manufactured HMMWV armored vehicle and two Canadian-made Senator armored vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Novofyodorovka, Sergeyevka, Novoandreyevka, Raiskoye, Matyashevo and Novogrishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 355 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 365 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 365 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Pismennoye and Malinovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Mirovka, Nikolskoye, Barvinovka, Chervonaya Krinitsa and Dolinka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than more than 365 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 10 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 45 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations and a counterbattery radar station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kirovo, Preobrazhenka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 45 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 18 motor vehicles, two unmanned boats, two electronic warfare stations and a counterbattery radar station were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian troops hit Ukrainian army’s logistics centers, energy, transport sites in past day

Russian troops struck logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck logistics centers, Ukraine’s fuel and energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, workshops assembling and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian army’s fuel tanks by attack drones at Odessa port

Russian troops struck fuel storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army at the Odessa port on the evening of August 17, using attack drones, the ministry reported.

"In addition, on the evening of August 17, attack unmanned aerial vehicles struck fuel storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army at the Odessa port," the ministry said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over past day

Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,671 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,671 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 10 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,671 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 212,445 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,624 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,774 multiple rocket launchers, 36,186 field artillery guns and mortars and 69,581 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.