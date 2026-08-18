Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US fulfills memorandum terms — parliament speaker

TEHRAN, August 18. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the United States fulfills the terms of the Iran-US memorandum, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said.

"The Strait of Hormuz will not open until the blockade against Iran is lifted, frozen Iranian assets are unfrozen, the oil embargo is removed, threats and military operations on all fronts cease, and other conditions of the memorandum are fulfilled," Iran's Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, mediated by Islamabad, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate halt to hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran overnight into July 8, accusing it of violating the agreement's terms regarding the Strait of Hormuz.