Diplomatic principles, possible Witkoff-Kushner visit: new statements from Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, commenting on media reports that Moscow and Washington are allegedly pursuing "quiet diplomacy", noted that diplomacy is usually conducted "quietly".

In an interview with Vesti host Pavel Zarubin, he said that the Kremlin has no updates on a possible visit by US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner.

He also noted that Russia’s approach to Ukraine rules out freezing the conflict along the line of contact.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin aide’s key statements.

Principles of diplomacy

Diplomacy is usually conducted "quietly": "Diplomacy is usually always conducted quietly. If something is talked about loudly, it’s no longer diplomacy – it’s public statements."

US envoys’ visit to Moscow

The Kremlin has no updates on a possible visit by US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner: "When it starts to take shape, we will announce it."

Such meetings require thorough preparation and coordination: "So many questions about this visit, as though we are talking about some relatives coming from Kaluga to Moscow. You know, it is a serious international meeting, it requires preparation, coordination."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin is ready to once again receive US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner; the matter is what proposals they are going to bring to Moscow.

Ukrainian settlement

Russia’s approach to Ukraine rules out freezing the conflict along the line of contact: "You are well aware of our stance, it rules this out."

About US envoys’ visits to Russia

Witkoff visited Russia seven time and was received by Putin more than once.

His latest visit took place in January, when, like on December 2, 2025, he was accompanied by Kushner.

Ushakov described their meeting with Putin in January as meaningful, constructive, utterly sincere and trust-based.

According to Ushakov, its objective was to outline parameters of further actions.

The talks lasted for about four hours.