Rescue operation in wake of deadly Bezengi avalanche on hold until tomorrow’s dawn

NALCHIK, September 7. /TASS/. The rescue operation to find six missing climbers in the Bezengi Gorge in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria has been paused until daylight, the Emergencies Ministry’s department in the region said.

"At 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT), the rescue operation in the Bezengi Gorge was put on a hold. <…> Twelve Russian Emergencies Ministry specialists remained at the scene," the ministry said.

According to it, 46 people are at the ready at the Bezengi alpine camp, and there are plans to fly the rescuers in with a helicopter at daybreak on September 8, weather permitting.

The death toll from yesterday's avalanche has risen to 11.