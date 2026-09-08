81st UN General Assembly session opens in New York

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. The 81st regular session of the UN General Assembly is opening at the organization’s headquarters in New York.

It will run until September 7, 2027, with the high-level general debate, attended by heads of state and government and foreign ministers, traditionally the centerpiece of its opening month.

The session will take place amid ongoing international conflicts, the UN’s financial difficulties and efforts to reform the organization. A key event in the coming year will be the selection of a new secretary-general. Antonio Guterres, who has led the UN since 2017, will complete his term on December 31, 2026.

The general debate will be held on September 22-26 and September 28. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the Russian delegation to the session.