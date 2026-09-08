It’s impossible to monitor moratorium on strikes against ships in the Black Sea — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine asked Turkey to propose a moratorium on strikes against ships in the Black Sea, but this is impossible to monitor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the online project "Sama Menshova."

"Officials begin to say that they will not survive the winter, that something needs to be done. They proposed, and persuaded the Turks to introduce in the Black Sea a Russian-Ukrainian moratorium on strikes against ships carrying civilian goods. It is impossible to monitor," the foreign minister noted. "This was already the case three years ago, when there was the Black Sea initiative, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed to adopt, and we accepted it."