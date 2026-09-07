Oman evacuates crew members of Saudi tanker attacked in Hormuz Strait

TUNIS, September 7. /TASS/. Omani authorities have evacuated 16 sailors from the Saudi-flagged oil tanker Sidr attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, ONA reported.

According to the news agency, an Omani vessel has evacuated 16 crew members; they have been given medical assistance. In all, there were 25 people on board the Saudi tanker, with two crew members killed in the attack.

On September 2, Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri said two Filipino seafarers were killed as a result of an incident involving the tanker Sidr as it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The crude carrier came under fire off the northeastern coast of Oman, ONA specified.