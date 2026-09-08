Kiev seeks to inflict 'energy genocide' on civilians — Russian Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is seeking to inflict "energy genocide" across vast territories with a new series of strikes and create unbearable conditions for civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"For example, more than 180 buses have been attacked during this period. For any reasonable person, attacking a large passenger bus operating on a regular route is not merely a crime, but a heinous crime, while the very attempt to justify it is itself criminal," he said.

"Ukraine used [the 90 bln euros allocated by the EU] to strike marketplaces and energy infrastructure, that is, to inflict energy genocide across vast territories, creating unbearable living conditions for civilians. In other words, European Union money went toward terrorism. And this is reflected in clear indicators that we are now tracking in detail," the diplomat said.