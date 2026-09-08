MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The West and the Kiev regime are obsessed with finding ways to destabilize Russia’s domestic situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in an interview ahead of the group’s summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

"The problem is that the other side is currently obsessed with finding ways to set us back and destabilize the situation within Russia. Under these circumstances, I would not expect any political miracles from the BRICS summit. The dialogue will continue. Discussions, including in-depth talks, and exchanges of views on developments and assessments of the situation certainly lie ahead," the deputy foreign minister noted.