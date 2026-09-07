Ukraine’s prosecutor general tenders resignation

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has tendered resignation following a corruption scandal.

"I have submitted my resignation as prosecutor general," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that this is a political decision.

Nevertheless, Kravchenko insists that he has nothing to do with the new probe by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau, which involves employees of the Prosecutor General's Office. "My position regarding the accusations remains unchanged," he stated.