Hungary expels 10 employees of the Russian embassy — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, September 8. /TASS/. The Hungarian government is expelling ten employees of the Russian embassy in Budapest, deeming their activities incompatible with diplomatic status, Foreign Minister Anita Orban has said.

"In compliance with my instructions, on Tuesday, the relevant representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the Russian ambassador to Hungary that, according to the Hungarian authorities, 10 employees of the Russian mission were conducting activities in Hungary incompatible with diplomatic status under the Vienna Convention. Therefore, the Hungarian side has requested that these individuals leave the country. This decision serves to protect the security and sovereignty of Hungary. It does not mean the severance of diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect and adherence to established rules," Anita Orban wrote on her social media page.