Citizen of Moldova detained in Russia for an assassination attempt on serviceman — FSB

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Russian Investigative Committee have detained Moldovan citizen Nicolae Cochu, born 2004, in the Astrakhan region for involvement in an assassination attempt on a senior Russian military officer.

The FSB reported that Cochu was recruited by Ukrainian special services in 2025 via a foreign social network. In March 2026, he underwent mine-explosive and firearms training in Kiev, and in June arrived in Russia to carry out the assassination. After the attempt, he was to return to Moldova but was detained while trying to leave Russia.

Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko clarified that on September 3, Cochu fired at least six shots at a serviceman in Saratov region's Engels district. The victim survived after prompt medical care.