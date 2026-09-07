Nearly 90% of Germans dissatisfied with government — poll

BERLIN, September 8. /TASS/. Nearly 90% of Germans are dissatisfied with the performance of the federal government, comprising the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), according to a poll conducted by the research institute Infratest dimap for the broadcaster ARD.

The survey found that 88% of respondents were somewhat or completely dissatisfied with the government’s performance, while only 10% were satisfied. Discontent was directed primarily at Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU.

Among dissatisfied respondents, 63% were most unhappy with the Christian Democrats, compared with 22% for the SPD and 7% for the CSU. Only 14% expressed confidence in Merz’s ability to guide Germany successfully through the challenges ahead.